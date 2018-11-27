Final civilian Tree of Life shooting victim released from hospital

PITTSBURGH - The final civilian injured during the tragic attack at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood has been released from the hospital.
UPMC said the patient, a 70-year-old man, and his family have requested their privacy as they grieve and heal.
One police officer, a 40-year-old man, remains hospitalized in stable condition.
