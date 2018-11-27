  • Final civilian Tree of Life shooting victim released from hospital

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The final civilian injured during the tragic attack at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood has been released from the hospital.

    UPMC said the patient, a 70-year-old man, and his family have requested their privacy as they grieve and heal.

    One police officer, a 40-year-old man, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories