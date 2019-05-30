  • Fire causes extensive damage to Evans City church

    Officials are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire at a Butler County church Wednesday night.

    Shortly before 7 p.m. firefighters were called to Saint Matthias Catholic Church on East Main Street in Evans City.

    According to the fire chief, when they got on scene, the front of the church was already fully engulfed.

    The flames were put out within two hours, but we're told the damage is extensive and it's unlikely the church will be rebuilt.

    The chief said the fire does not look suspicious. 

    The church has been inactive for six months. The diocese only uses it for special occasions.

