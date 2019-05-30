Fire causes extensive damage to Evans City church

Officials are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire at a Butler County church Wednesday night.
Shortly before 7 p.m. firefighters were called to Saint Matthias Catholic Church on East Main Street in Evans City.
Don't forget to download the WPXI News App so you can follow developments on stories from Butler County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to the fire chief, when they got on scene, the front of the church was already fully engulfed.
The flames were put out within two hours, but we're told the damage is extensive and it's unlikely the church will be rebuilt.
The chief said the fire does not look suspicious.
The church has been inactive for six months. The diocese only uses it for special occasions.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Route 28 northbound lanes reopen, southbound lanes remain closed
- Body of missing 5-year-old Utah girl found; uncle gives police location, reports say
- 2 people reportedly rescued from car in flood waters on Route 28
- VIDEO: Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Attack By 3 Pit Bull Dogs
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}