  • Fire could burn for days because of previous business housed in building

    Updated:

    A massive fire in Fayette County could be burning for days because of the business once housed in the building.

    Channel 11  is working to find out from firefighters how it started and why it was so stubborn, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire could burn for days because of previous business housed in building

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flames spread to 3 homes, send woman jumping to safety; arson suspected

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 killed, 8 injured in New York City house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Upper Saint Clair home 'charred' by fire, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire breaks out at assisted living facility