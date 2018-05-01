  • Attorney General to release review in hazing death of Tim Piazza

    STATE COLLEGE - Pennsylvania’s attorney general will release results review into the hazing death of Tim Piazza at Penn State University. 

    The findings will be announced by Attorney General Josh Shapiro at 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

    Piazza died in February 2017 of severe head and abdominal injuries after falling several times at the house the night of a bid acceptance ceremony and party.

    Security video recovered from the house showed him and other pledges being plied with alcohol, and authorities later estimated Piazza had consumed three to four times the state's legal limit of alcohol for drivers.

    In March, a judge threw out involuntary manslaughter and many of the other serious charges against 11 of the former Penn State fraternity brothers arrested in Piazza’s death. 

