Fire displaces dozens of senior citizens living in high rise

PITTSBURGH - Nearly two dozen senior citizens are displaced following a fire.
Crews responded to a fire at the Ebenezer Towers apartment complex on Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
An 85-year-old female resident of the Hill District apartment complex was taken to a hospital with burns to her foot and a male resident was transported for observation due to a pre-existing condition. He has since been released.
One person was rescued from a second-floor balcony.
More than two dozen Ebenezer Towers residents were evacuated to the Zone 2 police station after a fire started on the second floor of the 10-story building. The first floor sustained fire, smoke and water damage.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man confesses to killing 90 people, and police think he's telling the truth
- Police identify teen allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend
- Police seeking 2 who robbed pharmacy at gunpoint
- VIDEO: Man's Runny Nose Ends Up Being Leaking Brain Fluid
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Residents on the upper floors were permitted back into their apartments after the building was deemed safe, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.
Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said the sprinkler system helped prevent the fire from causing more damage to the high-rise and was very instrumental in saving lives.
Twenty-four people who lived on the first two floor were displaced due to heavy smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross is currently assisting those residents.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}