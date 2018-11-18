  • Police seeking 2 who robbed pharmacy at gunpoint

    Police are looking for two males who robbed a pharmacy in Beaver County on Saturday evening.

    The pair walked into the Rite Aid in Beaver Borough at about 5:40 p.m., police said.

    One of them displayed a handgun and jumped over the pharmacy counter, police said. The pair demanded drugs and money.

    It wasn't immediately clear if they took anything before fleeing.

