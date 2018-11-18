Police seeking 2 who robbed pharmacy at gunpoint

Police are looking for two males who robbed a pharmacy in Beaver County on Saturday evening.
The pair walked into the Rite Aid in Beaver Borough at about 5:40 p.m., police said.
One of them displayed a handgun and jumped over the pharmacy counter, police said. The pair demanded drugs and money.
It wasn't immediately clear if they took anything before fleeing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Ex-boyfriend drove to teenager's house, shot her to death
- Officials: 'Wurst' idea ever to bring mountain lion kitten inside home, feed it sausage
- Hunter kills deer with additional head attached tangled in antlers
- VIDEO: Man's Runny Nose Ends Up Being Leaking Brain Fluid
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}