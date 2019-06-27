CHARLEROI, Pa. - A Charleroi firefighter says he was sucker punched while trying to help an unresponsive man.
Glenn Shipley was the first responder to get to the scene Sunday. He said when he arrived at the home on Crest Avenue there were a lot of people arguing and some of them were blocking the front door.
“I was trying to work our way to the door, somebody behind me threw a sucker punch and hit me in the side of the face,” he said.
That didn’t stop Shipley’s efforts to get to the victim, and he said he’s thankful he pushed through it.
“We put an AED, administered oxygen, final outcome – brilliant. We brought him back when we loaded him in the helicopter he was talking to us,” he said.
Police were able to identify the man they say threw the punch as 19-year-old Tyrek Frazier. There’s now a warrant out for his arrest.
“All the firefighters know we go over and above. You want to help one or two occasions, you're putting your life on the line, not fighting a fire, doing the general stuff, some things out here we got to be careful of,” Charleroi fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said.
