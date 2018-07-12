  • Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in McKeesport

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a 2-alarm house fire in McKeesport early Thursday.

    The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sumac Street, officials said.

    No one was hurt, officials said.

