Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a 2-alarm house fire in McKeesport early Thursday.
The fire started just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sumac Street, officials said.
No one was hurt, officials said.
WPXI is reaching out to investigators to find out more about the fire. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
