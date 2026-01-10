Mexican restaurant ordered closed after ‘too many to count’ mouse droppings found during inspection

PITTSBURGH — A Mexican restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood was ordered to close over a dozen violations were found during a recent health inspection.

According to a report issued by the Allegheny County Health Department, inspectors found 15 violations at La Cantina by Madero during an inspection on Jan. 8.

Only one of the violations, pest management, is considered high risk of causing foodborne illness. The report states that inspectors found mouse droppings that were “too many to count “ on the floor underneath a sink and more droppings under the sugar storage shelf.

These rodent issues are considered repeat violations.

Another concerning violation has to do with wastewater disposal. Per the report, inspectors found two floor drains clogged in the kitchen, and one of them demonstrated backup activity during a stress test.

Further, inspectors said calcium stains and hard water stains on the floor surrounding the drains indicate previous backflow. Which they say “constitutes an imminent health hazard in a critical area of food preparation.”

Some of the lower-risk violations include a posted health permit that expired in September of 2025, cooked foods stored without discard date labels and a buildup of miscellaneous items in the basement.

