Beaver County nuclear plant enters 20-year agreement to provide energy to support Meta’s operations

SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. — A Beaver County nuclear plant has entered a 20-year agreement to provide energy to support Meta’s operations in the region.

The Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport announced that it will provide 2,600 megawatts of zero-carbon energy, along with two other Vistra nuclear plants, to support Meta.

“This is a unique and exciting collaboration, and Vistra is proud to partner with Meta on these long-term power purchase agreements, which ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of Vistra’sBeaver Valley, Davis-Besse, and Perrynuclear power plants for decades to come while providing a competitive solution for our customer to support its sustainable operations,” said Jim Burke, president and CEO of Vistra. “Importantly, this commitment from Meta provides Vistra the certainty needed to invest in these plants and communities and bring new nuclear generation online for the grid – through uprates at our existing plants.”

Vistra said the agreement includes:

Meta purchasing 2,176 MW of nuclear energy and capacity from the operating Perry and Davis-Besse plants in Ohio;

Meta purchasing 433 MW of incremental nuclear energy and capacity from equipment upgrades to increase generation output (called uprates) at the Perry (Ohio), Davis-Besse (Ohio), and Beaver Valley (Pennsylvania) plants – more than 15% of the contracted capacity announced today will be new capacity added to the PJM region;

The electricity generated at the plants will continue to go to the grid for all electricity users.

“At Meta, we are investing in nuclear energy because it provides clean, reliable power that is essential for advancing our AI ambitions and strengthening American leadership in energy innovation. By supporting nuclear power, we ensure that our operations – and the communities we serve – benefit from energy solutions that drive both technological progress and economic growth,” said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta.

Vistra said of the 433 MW of uprates, 140 MW will be at Beaver Valley.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on the deal. Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pennsylvania) said, “This partnership between Vistra and Meta taps into Pennsylvania’s strengths as a national energy leader and will create and protect good-paying jobs, grow our economy and ultimately add more power to the grid. My administration is working to generate even more power in the Commonwealth to keep up with rising demand — with more power comes more national security, more independence, and more economic freedom. Projects like this — bringing new clean energy to our grid to power next generation technology — are exactly the types of projects we want to welcome to the Commonwealth.”

Republican Dave McCormick said the agreement will help power economic growth and development.

“This agreement reinforces Pennsylvania’s leadership in clean, reliable nuclear power and will support Pennsylvania’s workers, unlock new capacity to meet rising electricity demand, and help power economic growth and development across Beaver County and our Commonwealth,” McCormick said.

The deal with Meta will begin in late 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group