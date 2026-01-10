Ahead of Steelers playoff game, Primanti Bros. bans cowboy hats

PITTSBURGH — Be careful what hat you wear to Primanti Bros. over the weekend! One style of hat just may get you turned away because of the chain’s goal of creating a Pittsburgh football-focused atmosphere.

In a statement, Primanti Bros. announced that in a “bold and mildly petty move,” it’s banning cowboy hats through the Steelers’ playoff game against the Houston Texans on Monday night.

“Listen, according to my mom, it’s bad manners to wear a hat inside,” Primanti Bros. spokesperson Ryan Wilkerson said in a statement.

The ban includes all styles of cowboy hats — cattleman, pinch front, brick crown, open crown, flat brim, rolled brim and 10-gallon style hats.

“We’re also totally cool with painted faces, black and gold Zubaz pants and hard hats,” Wilkerson said.

The Steelers and Texans play at 8:15 p.m. Monday. Primantis will be offering specials during the game.

Channel 11 will be the best place for live pregame and postgame coverage as the Steelers return to the playoffs.

We will be live, getting fans ready for the first playoff game at home in five years, beginning at 4 p.m. Monday. Then we’ll be live after the game ends with postgame coverage starting at 11:15 p.m.

