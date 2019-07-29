0 7 firefighters hurt in massive fire that destroyed Penn Hills plaza

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Intense flames destroyed the Churchill Center in Penn Hills Sunday, causing $1.5 million in damage.

The initial call for the fire came in around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews are still putting water on the building along Frankstown Road Monday afternoon.

Seven firefighters were hurt, four because of an explosion in the back of the building, one with an ankle injury and the other two were treated for heat exhaustion.

All are expected to be OK.

Peoples Gas still on scene. Here’s a look at the other half of the plaza. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/F2n3QANK5i — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 29, 2019

Thick smoke and flames shot into the sky for almost 12 hours.

The plaza houses multiple businesses including Eagle Rental Purchase, Cefola's Cleaners, DON Services and Big Shot Bob's House of Wings.

All four businesses and the plaza are destroyed.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help some of the injured firefighters.

A gas line was on fire in the building, quite literally adding fuel to the fire.

Water became useless making it extremely challenging for firefighters.

“When you are able to walk away from a fire after an incident like that, it’s a win. Your vehicles could be replaced, your equipment can be replaced, but a firefighter cannot.” Penn Hills Fire Station 7 Chief Bill Jeffcoat said.

Peoples Gas arrived at the scene around 9:45 p.m. Sunday and crews were digging with an excavator to find the gas line.

Peoples Gas is here and digging with an excavator to find gas line. We’re being told they’ll likely cut it and cap it. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IHEvU86Bs5 — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 29, 2019

Monday morning, Peoples Gas issued the following statement about the fire:

On Sunday, July 28, we were called to the scene of a shopping center fire in Penn Hills. Investigation into if and how natural gas was related is ongoing. There were three lines going into the building. Two of them were shut down soon after we arrived on site. The third shut-off was more difficult to locate and once located, the work to eventually shut off the line was complicated and delayed as a result of the extensive amount of emergency equipment and the significant amount of water used to fight the fire that was streaming over the area. Barry Kukovich Community Affairs Director

"I know that city council, mayor will be addressing utility company later on," said Chuck Miller, the fire marshal for Penn Hills. "It shouldn't have taken this long to do what needed to be done."

Frankstown Road was closed in both directions.

Here is a map to show you where the fire was burning:

