You can watch Pittsburgh's fireworks display LIVE starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Channel 11 and on WPXI.com.
The fireworks are covered in tarps Monday, but come Wednesday night, they’ll be illuminating the downtown Pittsburgh skyline for the Fourth of July.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is learning why this year’s finale will be even bigger and better than last year’s. Find out what the pyrotechnician behind the show is saying -- on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Crews worked all weekend to set up 2,000 fireworks -- and they still have thousands more to go.
StarFire pyrotechnicians have been planning this year’s show for the last several months.
“We have done it before. We know it’s going to be great. We have people we trust to help us with stuff … with the fireworks and with the city,” director Derek Weber said.
