First flu death reported in Allegheny County

The first flu death of this year's flu season has been reported in Allegheny County, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.
“We have been notified that a female resident of Allegheny County has died due to flu complications. The resident was in her early 90s and had underlying medical conditions,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker. “The flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu, residents can also take precautions during flu season to limit their exposure. It’s also very important that residents call their health care provider as soon as they experience flu symptoms. The prescription of antiviral drugs can reduce the severity of the illness.”
Allegheny Health Department officials said the most updated flu reports show 414 cases and 18 hospitalizations in the county. At this time last year, the flu reports were significantly higher: 3,533 cases, 316 hospitalizations and 8 deaths.
Officials encourage residents to get their flu shots if they have not already done so.
