First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Allegheny Co.

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny Count Health Department has confirmed the first probable human case of West Nile Virus in the area this year.
According to ACHD, a male in his 70s from Penn Hills was bitten earlier this month and began showing symptoms. He has since been treated at a hospital and is recovering at home.
Symptoms of the mosquito-borne virus include fever, headache, aches, vomiting and rash.
Health experts say that more than 70 percent of people who get infected with West Nile do not exhibit symptoms and are not impacted in any way. Most people who do show symptoms will recover completely on their own.
West Nile Virus has been regularly in Allegheny County since 2002, and there are generally 2-3 cases reported annually.
Samples from the Penn Hills man are being sent to the CDC for confirmation of the diagnosis.
The best way to avoid West Nile and other similar diseases is to wear mosquito repellant, clear your property of standing water and staying indoors or in screened areas at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.
