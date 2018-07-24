Spraying scheduled after mosquitoes in two communities test positive for West Nile virus

PITTSBURGH - Mosquitoes in Pittsburgh's West End and North Side neighborhoods have tested positive for the West Nile virus.
According to the Allegheny County Health Department, crews will be spraying a pesticide in those areas on July 26 between 8 and 10 p.m.
The pesticide, Zenivex, is not harmful to humans or pets and is intended to not only decrease the mosquito population in those neighborhoods, but minimize the risk of the virus being transmitted.
If it rains, the treatment will be done the following day during the same hours.
There have been no reported human cases of the virus in Allegheny County this year, according to the Health Department.
To make a complaint about properties with stagnant water in tires, unmaintained swimming pools or other water-holding containers, call the Health Department’s Housing and Community Environment program at 412-350-4046.
