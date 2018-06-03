Flags honoring troops stolen from local ice cream stand are returned

TARENTUM, Pa. - SATURDAY UPDATE: The flags have been returned.
Flags honoring American troops were stolen from an Allegheny County ice cream stand.
The owner of Cindy's Soft Serve and Custard in Tarentum found six flags missing.
While she would like to them all returned, she's begging to get one back in particular.
She put them out for Memorial Day, but by Wednesday they were gone.
Among the flags was one from the U.S. Marine Corps, given to her by her veteran father.
Cindy Hatajik told Channel 11 she just wants it back, even if someone anonymously returns it.
The flags disappeared around the same time two flags were reported missing at Brackenridge Memorial Park, less than half a mile away.
One of those flags honored prisoners of war.
Police don't know if the cases are connected.
