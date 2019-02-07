  • Flames shoot from utility pole after crash

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Flames shot from a utility pole after a car crashed into it late Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood.

    The crash was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Ivory Avenue.

    No injuries were reported.

    The crash knocked out power to homes in the area, but electricity has since been restored.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories