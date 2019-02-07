Flames shoot from utility pole after crash

PITTSBURGH - Flames shot from a utility pole after a car crashed into it late Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood.
The crash was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Ivory Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
The crash knocked out power to homes in the area, but electricity has since been restored.
