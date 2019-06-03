QUEENS, N.Y. - A plane heading to Pittsburgh from New York struck a bird and was forced to turn around Monday morning for an emergency landing, according to American Airlines.
Flight 2107 hit the bird during takeoff shortly after 8 a.m. from LaGuardia Airport, officials said. The plane, an Embraer E190, then returned to LaGuardia.
The plane was taxied to the gate after safely landing just before 8:30 a.m.
“Our maintenance team is currently evaluating the aircraft. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused. Our team is rebooking all 98 customers on other flights to Pittsburgh,” American Airlines said in a statement.
