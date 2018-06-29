Flood protection project on Route 51 damaged in last week's flooding

PITTSBURGH - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Pittsburgh are working to fix a flood reduction project that was damaged during flooding last week.
The project in the West End is in place to help reduce water run off from Route 51 during heavy rains.
Why there’s urgency to make the repairs and how quickly they could get done, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
The project is in place to handle a 20 year flood.
Earlier this week, representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers, the city and Rep. Dan Deasy (D-Pittsburgh) toured the damage.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: BPEP urges district attorney, president judge to revoke bond for Rosfeld
- Police searching for missing 96-year-old man
- Wynonna Judd's Daughter Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
- VIDEO:Who is Jarrod Ramos, Suspected Maryland Shooter?
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}