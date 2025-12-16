Pittsburgh resident, council members weigh in on Pittsburgh police chief nominee controversy

PITTSBURGH — Some council members told 11 Investigates they plan to speak with Pittsburgh police chief nominee Jason Lando before making any public comments.

Other members said they don’t think the text message controversy is a big deal, and it shouldn’t derail his nomination.

But one city resident didn’t hold back.

“I also want to note that we should just say no to Jason Lando. If Lando was dumb enough to do this to a fellow cop, what won’t he do if unleashed on the streets of Pittsburgh?” said one city resident during public comment at Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday morning.

That resident urged council members to reject Lando as the next police chief, after he was accused of sending anonymous, expletive-laced text messages to a retired officer while serving as the police chief in Frederick, Maryland.

An investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office linked Lando to the text messages. The Maryland State Prosecutor cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing.

Lando has not denied sending the messages, but says he never threatened or harassed the retired officer and claims the officer has been harassing him on social media for two years.

Pittsburgh City Council member Bob Charland said he’s more concerned about how Lando plans to police Pittsburgh, especially his district in the South Hills.

Earle: From what you’ve seen and heard so far, you don’t have any concerns moving forward?

Carlan: No, not yet. I’ve got a lot of concerns; the chief of police is an important position, and I want to make sure the chief understands how to patrol the third council district.

This is just the latest controversy involving a police chief in Pittsburgh.

Earlier this year, Chris Ragland withdrew his nomination, claiming council was playing politics.

Just four months earlier, Chief Larry Scirotto abruptly retired after only 17 months on the job to return to officiating college basketball, something council members said Scirotto told them during his confirmation hearing he would no longer do.

Earle also questioned council member Bobby Wilson, who represents the North Side.

Earle: We’ve had controversies with the previous police chiefs, and now another controversy?

Wilson: As long as he’s not on the basketball court, I think we can move forward.

Earle: You don’t have any reservations?

Wilson: I’m looking into it, but, as of right now, as long as he’s not on the court, I think we will be in a better situation.

After the controversy surrounding Chief Scirotto’s departure, council changed the process, now requiring nominees to testify under oath before city council.

That will happen sometime next month.

Mayor-elect Corey O’Connor has said he’s standing by his nominee.

