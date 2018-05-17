  • Floodwater rushes ‘like Niagara Falls' through yard, toppling retaining wall

    PITTSBURGH - Floodwater rushed through a man’s yard in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood Wednesday night, knocking over a retaining wall and destroying plants in its path.

    The water rushed down from Phillips Park and past homeowner Jeff Porro’s fence before reaching the retaining wall, toppling cinder blocks.

    “It went over here like Niagara Falls from this side then to that side, then all around the house,” Porro said.

    The collapsed wall missed Porro’s Yale Drive home by just a few inches. The fence also came down.

    Porro said the problem originated up the hill because the storm drains were not clear.

