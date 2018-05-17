Flash flooding Wednesday night created problems on roads in various parts of the Pittsburgh area, hitting the South Hills particularly hard.
RELATED: Flash flooding ravages South Hills, washes away roads
Related Headlines
Route 51 did not reopen until early Thursday morning after crews spent the night clearing debris, including a dumpster.
Residents and business owners were not surprised by the flooding, which city councilman Anthony Coghill said is a recurring issue he’d like to see addressed.
“We have to look at things, I think, differently. I don’t know, maybe Army Corps of Engineers or somebody come in here and decide what to do with this area, because the businesses obviously can't survive here, and that's my main concern,” Coghill said.
PHOTOS: Flash flooding wreaks havoc in South Hills
Premier Automotive lost vehicles because of the high water Wednesday night.
“We lost about 17 vehicles. Being in a flood zone, you don't have flood insurance, so it’s kind of something you eat,” Anthony Cole, of Premier Automotive, said.
Part of Library Road leading up to Route 51 in Overbrook was also shut down because of flooding. It was reopened Thursday morning.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ex-fiance of Aliquippa woman killed in driveway says he has 'nothing to hide'
- Vehicle smashes into Brentwood building
- Angel floating over truck captured on security camera in stunning video, but is it real?
- VIDEO: Residents being forced to fix cracked, broken sidewalks
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}