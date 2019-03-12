  • 6th flu death announced in Allegheny County this year

    PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health department has announced that another person has died due to flue complications.

    The latest victim, a woman in her mid-80s, is the sixth person to die after contracting the flu in Allegheny County this year.

    This number of deaths is lower than previous years, as is the total number of people who came down with the virus, but the health department says we're not out of the woods yet.

    Since Sept. 30, which health officials consider to be the start of flu season, there have been 4,651 cases in the county and 117 people hospitalized. This is compared to 10,506 cases last year, 664 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.

    Anyone who has not been vaccinated yet this year is being urged to do so.

