Flu now 'widespread' in Pennsylvania, state says

Flu activity in Pennsylvania is now listed as "widespread."
According to the state Department of Health, there are more than 6,000 confirmed flu cases in the state. But Channel 11 found out that number may not even be close to how many cases there really are.
Lindsay Ward is breaking the numbers down and will explain what it all means tonight on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tax refunds could be delayed with no end in sight to government shutdown
- Wild monkeys with herpes in Florida: Population on the verge of doubling
- Police to patrol Shaler Area High School after threat made
- VIDEO: Mom Says Daughter Was Attacked on School Bus by 12-Year-Old Student
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}