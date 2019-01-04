  • Flu now 'widespread' in Pennsylvania, state says

    Updated:

    Flu activity in Pennsylvania is now listed as "widespread."

    According to the state Department of Health, there are more than 6,000 confirmed flu cases in the state. But Channel 11 found out that number may not even be close to how many cases there really are.

    Lindsay Ward is breaking the numbers down and will explain what it all means tonight on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories