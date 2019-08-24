  • Food truck fire snarls traffic on Parkway East inbound

    PITTSBURGH - A vehicle fire shut down part of the Parkway East inbound for a time Friday.

    Both lanes were closed between Second Avenue and Grant Street.

    Traffic was backed up to the Squirrel Hill Tunnels. 

    Revival Chili, a mobile food truck, confirmed that it was their trailer that caught on fire.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, how the food truck trailer's owners are responding. 

