A driver was rescued early Saturday morning after a vehicle rolled down a hillside and into a creek.
According to a Facebook post from the Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, emergency responders were called to the intersection of Long Road and Beulah Road in Penn Hills around 1:20 a.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the vehicle on its side in the creek and the driver unresponsive.
According to the Facebook post, crews used a ladder to get down to the vehicle and driver. After stabilizing the vehicle, emergency responders removed the driver from the vehicle.
Crews set up a pulley system to safely bring the driver up to paramedics waiting above. That driver was not identified, and the driver’s status is unclear.
