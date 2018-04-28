  • Driver rescued in Penn Hills after car rolls down hillside into creek

    Updated:

    A driver was rescued early Saturday morning after a vehicle rolled down a hillside and into a creek. 

    According to a Facebook post from the Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, emergency responders were called to the intersection of Long Road and Beulah Road in Penn Hills around 1:20 a.m. 

    When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the vehicle on its side in the creek and the driver unresponsive. 

    According to the Facebook post, crews used a ladder to get down to the vehicle and driver. After stabilizing the vehicle, emergency responders removed the driver from the vehicle. 

    Crews set up a pulley system to safely bring the driver up to paramedics waiting above. That driver was not identified, and the driver’s status is unclear.

     
     

