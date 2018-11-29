  • Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane reports to prison

    Updated:

    MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - Convicted former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane reported to prison Thursday morning.

    Kane filed a brief extension to make arrangements for her two teenage sons, but a judge denied her request.

    Kane, the first woman elected attorney general in Pennsylvania, was convicted back in 2016 of perjury and obstruction.  She has been free on $75,000 bail, pending appeals. 

    On Monday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declined to take up her case. 

    On Tuesday, the judge revoked her bail and ordered her to report to the Montgomery County Correctional facility by 9 a.m. on Thursday.

    Kane was sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail.

     

