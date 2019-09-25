  • Former Pittsburgh pastor charged with sexually assaulting teen

    By: Amy Marcinkiewicz

    WEXFORD, Pa. - A pastor charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at a church in Minnesota has ties to the Pittsburgh area. 

    Rick Iglesias, 64, lives in Butler County and was a pastor at a church in Wexford for five years.  

    Channel 11 has learned he resigned from Orchard Hill Church in July after telling church leaders what he did at his former church in Minnesota.

