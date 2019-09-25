WEXFORD, Pa. - A pastor charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at a church in Minnesota has ties to the Pittsburgh area.
Rick Iglesias, 64, lives in Butler County and was a pastor at a church in Wexford for five years.
Channel 11 has learned he resigned from Orchard Hill Church in July after telling church leaders what he did at his former church in Minnesota.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with police in Minnesota and with local church leaders. What they did when the pastor came to them with his story – on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigation into Mac Miller's death leads to another arrest
- Transcript memo: Trump asked Ukraine President Zelensky to investigate Bidens
- Woman attacked while biking on popular trail, punched man in groin to get away
- VIDEO: Coast Guard stops submarine with $165 million of cocaine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}