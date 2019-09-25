An investigation into the death of rapper Mac Miller, who was found dead of a drug overdose last year, has led to another arrest, according to Lake Havasu City police in Arizona.
When police searched the home of Ryan Reavis, 36, they said they found prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, a 9 mm pistol, two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor, a large amount of ammunition and a physician's prescription pad.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police did not say how Reavis is connected to Miller's death.
Reavis was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon.
Earlier this month, federal prosecutors charged Cameron James Pettit in connection with the death of Miller.
The 42-page criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California was uncovered by NBC News. It alleges that Cameron James Pettit, 28, allegedly supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Miller had asked to be furnished with "percs," an abbreviation for Percocet, a prescribed painkiller containing oxycodone.
Miller was discovered unresponsive in his Studio City home on Sept. 7, 2018. The manner of death was certified as an accident, although it was later determined that the rapper died of an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.
Miller was 26 when he died.
TRENDING NOW:
- Flesh-eating bacteria victim says she contracted infection from Tennessee nail salon
- How can a local school bus driver charged with sending porn to students be allowed to drive again?
- 4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Babcock Boulevard
- VIDEO: Woman attacked while biking on popular trail, punched man in groin to get away
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}