0 Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Sam Davis found dead after being reported missing

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A former Pittsburgh Steeler and four-time Super Bowl champion was found dead in McKeesport Tuesday night.

Sam Davis, 75, was reported missing from the New Life Care Personal Home.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.

He lived at the Versailles Avenue facility and that's where he was discovered after being reported missing.

Davis walked out just before 7 a.m., according to police.

He was considered endangered because he suffered from dementia and was legally blind, police said.

Davis played guard for the Steelers in the 1970s.

Davis' family said they are thankful for the thousands of people who are sending thoughts and prayers and stories of the impact Davis had on so many.

"He said, 'I didn't teach you anything. I just showed you that it was possible,'" Samantha Davis, Sam Davis' daughter.

TRENDING NOW:

Sam Davis didn't just show his seven children what was possible, he inspired his teammates to be the very best.

"His ability, his speed, his toughness helped make my career," former teammate Franco Harris said.

Off the field, Davis was just a great dad.

"As a dad, he was fun. He sang a lot in the car and had fun with us," said Vannessa Harris.

"He's at peace now, and knowing he is at peace, I am at peace," Harris said.

Steelers President Art Rooney II released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sam Davis. Sam was a member of the Steelers teams that won four Super Bowls in the 1970s, including starting at left guard in Super Bowls XIII and XIV. A member of our 50th Season All-Time Team, he played 13 seasons and was beloved and respected by his Steelers teammates, coaches and staff." "Our prayers go out to the entire Davis family during this difficult time."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.