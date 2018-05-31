Former priest accused of sexual assault headed to trial

ERIE, Pa. - A former priest from western Pennsylvania accused of sexual assault is headed to trial.
According to police, he abused two boys while working at the diocese in Erie.
A statewide grand jury investigating abuse in the Catholic Church uncovered the allegations and recommended filing charges in the case.
David Poulson, 64, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing two young boys while he was a Catholic priest in the Erie diocese.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and the case against him will now go to trial.
He's accused of abusing one of the boys in a church and the other in a cabin in Jefferson County.
According to investigators, Poulson even made one of the boys go to confession with him and confess the abuse.
Poulson served as a priest for four decades. He was removed earlier this year.
The attorney general released a statement that said: "The time of protecting powerful institutions over vulnerable children is over and anyone who abuses kids will have to answer to my office."
The grand jury's full report is expected to be made public sometime in June.
