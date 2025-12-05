Pittsburgh man wins second game of ‘Jeopardy!’ heads for three-peat on Friday

Pittsburgh’s newest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion continues his winning streak.

Ron Lalonde got his second win in a row tonight.

“You’ll lose $4,000, taking you down to $24,400 and making you a two-day jeopardy champion,” Ken Jennings said.

He ran away with this one, beating his opponents by tens of thousands of dollars and it runs in the family.

Ron’s identical twin, Ray, is one of jeopardy’s greatest champions, racking up more than $350,000.

Can Ron go for a three-peat?

Tune in Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 11 to find out.

