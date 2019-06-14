ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A former Lyft driver in the Pittsburgh area has been arrested for a 2017 assault, Channel 11 learned Friday.
Ross Township police say Darrel Hardy, 30, raped a female passenger at a hotel on McKnight Road.
Hardy was allegedly driving the woman and a friend to their hotel, and then followed them inside.
Police said the arrest nearly two years because they were unable to locate Hardy until September of last year, and at that point he was already in Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.
