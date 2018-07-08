  • Four people escape house fire in McKees Rocks

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in McKees Rocks that has damaged three homes.

    Emergency crews were called to Woodward Avenue just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

    Channel 11 has learned four people were in the home when the fire started. All of them made it out safely.

