0 Fourth escaped Ohio inmate arrested in North Carolina

GREENSBURG, Pa. - An escaped inmate from Ohio who was spotted twice Sunday in Westmoreland County was arrested early Monday morning in North Carolina, authorities said.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Clemente, 24, was among a group of four inmates who escaped from the Gallia County Jail in Ohio after overpowering two female corrections officers.

Clemente and two of the other escapees were taken into custody about 2 a.m. Monday in Cary, North Carolina, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

Officials said a tip led police to a Red Roof Inn, where the three inmates were found in a car in the parking lot.

By Monday afternoon, all four of the inmates were in custody, according to law enforcement. The last man was arrested in Durham, North Carolina.

The inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday morning, using a homemade weapon to overpower the corrections officers, investigators said. They then forced open a secure door, entered the jail's administrative wing and stole keys to a corrections officer's vehicle and drove it about a block away, where another vehicle awaited them, Champlin said.

According to Champlin, authorities believe the four escaped inmates had help from at least one person outside the jail.

Police said the next known sighting of Clemente was at 7:15 a.m. Sunday at a Sheetz in New Alexandria, Westmoreland County. He was then seen about 11 a.m. at Westmoreland Mall, police said.

Westmoreland Mall was evacuated while authorities searched for Clemente. Shoppers were allowed back into the mall about 3 p.m.

He was observed @ the Westmoreland Mall at 11. The mall has been searched and cleared. We have no reason the believe he is in that area. He was also observed at the Sheetz @ Rte 22/981 @ 0715. See photos. Operating a 2019 grey charger OH plate HVP8419 pic.twitter.com/E4hQZTTF9F — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 29, 2019

Before Clemente was arrested in North Carolina, the Greensburg Salem School District on Sunday issued a two-hour delay for Monday.

