  • Friendly's unveils limited-edition 'Nor'easter Pothole' ice cream

    Just about everyone has had enough with all the snow storms and the potholes that follow. Now Friendly’s has taken a cool new twist to help you patch your pothole problems.

    The company has created the limited-edition “Nor’easter Pothole” flavor made with chocolate ice cream, fudge swirl, chocolate chips, and crushed chocolate crème cookies.

    The “Nor’easter Pothole” flavor is one of 10 limited edition flavors. Since the flavor is limited-edition, it won’t be around long. 

    For more information on where to find it, check Friendly’s website

     

