Friendly's unveils limited-edition 'Nor'easter Pothole' ice cream

Just about everyone has had enough with all the snow storms and the potholes that follow. Now Friendly’s has taken a cool new twist to help you patch your pothole problems.
The company has created the limited-edition “Nor’easter Pothole” flavor made with chocolate ice cream, fudge swirl, chocolate chips, and crushed chocolate crème cookies.
Which limited edition flavor could you eat all winter long: Nor’easter Pothole, Celebration Ice Cream Cake or Purple Potamus? pic.twitter.com/RrpoociVtV— Friendly's (@Friendlys) January 9, 2018
The “Nor’easter Pothole” flavor is one of 10 limited edition flavors. Since the flavor is limited-edition, it won’t be around long.
For more information on where to find it, check Friendly’s website.
