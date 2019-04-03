Frozen ready-to-eat beef patties recalled due to possible plastic contamination

WASHINGTON - More than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen beef patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.
The AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. frozen ready-to-eat flame broiled beef patties were produced on Nov. 30, 2018.
The problem was discovered on April 1, 2019 after two consumers complained about finding plastic in the product.
Products included in the recall include 14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.
USDA officials said the products were sold in retail locations. Some of the products were shipped to food service location and schools, but it was not part of the food provided by the National School Lunch Program.
No one has reported any injuries or reactions to eating the product.
The company said the product may be in food service freezers and those who purchase the products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Anyone with questions about the recall should call AdvancePierre’s consumer affairs hotline at 855-382-3101.
