Gaming board OKs Rivers Casino's partner in new sportsbook

Rivers Casino is moving ahead on its plans to open a sportsbook.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board gave the casino tentative approval for the sportsbook last month, and on Wednesday the casino’s partner in the endeavor, Rush Street Interactive, got tentative approval from the board.
RELATED: Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino gets tentative OK to take sports bets
The casino previously announced a launch date of Saturday but backed off that plan Wednesday.
“We are now working to certify equipment, train team members and complete our sportsbook space for the upcoming launch,” spokesman Jack Horner said. “We expect to announce a launch date soon.”
