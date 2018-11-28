BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler County mother is charged with assaulting her infant until the baby was unresponsive.
Remedios Ramirez faces assault charges after she shook the girl inside their East Butler home, police said.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is working to learn more about this breaking story for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
