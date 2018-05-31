  • Gateway High School stadium to undergo repairs

    Updated:

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Channel 11's morning team is continuing to bring you exclusive end of the school year coverage.

    In Monroeville, the last day of school for Gateway students is on Thursday.

    The school's website says its Antimarino Stadium will be closed for a portion of the summer due to a construction project.

    According to school board documents, the district is spending more than $668,000 to repair walls and ramp areas.

    Channel 11's Liz Kilmer spoke with community members and will have more during Channel 11 morning news on Thursday. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gateway High School stadium to undergo repairs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gateway student, 15, punched in face after defending herself from male classmate

  • Headline Goes Here

    Roadwork could make it more difficult to get to the Monroeville Mall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penn Hills Planning Commission nixes plans for church

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pipe bomb found in home; man charged with having weapon of mass destruction