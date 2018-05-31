Gateway High School stadium to undergo repairs

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Channel 11's morning team is continuing to bring you exclusive end of the school year coverage.
In Monroeville, the last day of school for Gateway students is on Thursday.
The school's website says its Antimarino Stadium will be closed for a portion of the summer due to a construction project.
According to school board documents, the district is spending more than $668,000 to repair walls and ramp areas.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer spoke with community members and will have more during Channel 11 morning news on Thursday.
TRENDING NOW:
- More than 100K gallons of sewage leaks near Myrtle Beach coastline
- Abby Lee Miller confirms battle against cancer
- Bear spotted on deck of local home
- VIDEO: Local doctor helping people to see again
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}