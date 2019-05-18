  • Pitt getting George A. Romero archives to study science fiction

    PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh is getting a spooky addition: the archives of late iconic horror filmmaker George A. Romero.

    The archives include the original annotated "Night of the Living Dead" script and a foam latex zombie head.

    The collection will be used to study horror and science fiction.

    Romero came to Pittsburgh in the 1950s to study graphic art.

