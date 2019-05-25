  • Indiana student hurt after falling from Gettysburg monument

    GETTYSBURG, Pa. - A school trip from Gettysburg ended with one student in the hospital.

    A 13-year-old boy from Fort Wayne, Indiana was flown to the hospital after he fell 40 feet from a monument at Gettysburg National Memorial Park Friday.

    The boy had broken bones and internal injuries.

