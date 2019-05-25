0 18-year-old shot, killed in South Side days short of graduating high school

PITTSBURGH - Bullets flew outside a local church Friday morning, striking woman, and smashing church windows.

Police said the woman who was shot has died, and investigators are treating it as a homicide. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, 18-year-old Morgan Dunston was the victim.

>>RELATED: Man in custody after Cultural District shooting

It was just after 3 a.m. when police were called to the Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community Church at the corner of 27th and Jane streets in the South Side.

"She was dancing in the parking lot and someone wanted to shoot someone else and they shot her instead," Angela Krimm, Dunston's mother said.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts about BREAKING news.

CLICK HERE to find out how.

Channel 11’s cameras captured crime scene tape and lots of evidence markers down on the ground in the parking lot and right by the church’s shot up windows. This was a meeting hall where members worship.

TRENDING NOW:

The pastor of the church said he doesn’t believe the bullets were intended for the church, and they will move forward.

“Ideally the church is in a place where things are happening and not always the best things are happening, and we've had different things that have happened in this space and around this community before,” Pastor Jeff Eddings said. “My heart is really just concerned with the victim and what happened with whoever was here.”

Police said Dunston was driven to the hospital by two friends. Channel 11 captured video of officers surrounding a car at UPMC Mercy’s emergency lot.

"It’s a dream. It’s a dream that still I’m not awake from. I don’t know how you’re supposed to bury your kid," Krimm said.

Dunston has a twin sister, Jordyn Dunston, and they were supposed to graduate from McKeesport High School together next week.

"There’s not one day I lived without my sister," Jordyn Dunston said.

A spokesperson for McKeesport High School told Channel 11 they're deeply saddened: “This young lady was an active student within our high school who was slated to graduate next week. She was a part of many organizations including a four-year cosmetology technology student.”

Her family is determined to get answers.

"I’ll keep fighting for her until I know something because she’s not another number in somebody’s tablet. I promise you that much," Krimm said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.