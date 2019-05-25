  • Police investigating deadly shooting in Robinson Township

    Updated:

    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Robinson Township.

    We had a crew at the scene Friday night on North Forest Grove Road where there was a heavy police presence. 

    Robinson Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. 

    We're working to find out what happened. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m. for any new developments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories