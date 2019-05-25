ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Robinson Township.
Police are at the scene of a homicide on North Forest Grove Road in Robison Twp. We are working to learn what happened. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/uPVhkejBhd— Ryan (@WPXIPhotogRyan) May 25, 2019
We had a crew at the scene Friday night on North Forest Grove Road where there was a heavy police presence.
Robinson Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m. for any new developments.
