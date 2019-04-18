  • Giant Eagle launching beer delivery this week

    PITTSBURGH - Giant Eagle will start a home delivery service for beer this week, but only in a few areas of Pittsburgh.

    The service is run through BeerVan out of the Shadyside Market District location.

    A customer can place an order for any of the company's 150 domestic, craft and imported beers.

    The program will begin with service to six ZIP codes in the Pittsburgh area - 15201, 15224, 15232, 15213, 15260 and 15206.

    Prices are the same as they are in the store, but there is a $4.99 delivery fee.

    There's no minimum order requirement, though the maximim is 192 ounces in a single transaction.

    Deliveries will be made Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and someone 21 years of age or older must present identification for the delivery to be made.

    Payments are only accepted through PayPal.

     

