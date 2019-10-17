PITTSBURGH - A glass door at the Pittsburgh City-County Building was found shattered Thursday morning.
Police are investigating what caused the glass to shatter. Surveillance camera footage from overnight is being used to help determine that.
Related Headlines
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is following the investigation. Look for updates on WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at Noon.
The Grant Street entrance to the downtown building is closed. People are being told to use the Ross Street entrance until further notice.
The door that was shattered has been boarded up until the glass can be replaced.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
BREAKING: Door shattered at the City-County building. Grant St entrance closed. Police are looking into it @wpxi pic.twitter.com/YHJToQ0Cwi— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) October 17, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}