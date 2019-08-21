PITTSBURGH - Those four pals from Miami are back — well, sort of.
Our partners at Triblive.com report a live stage version of the '80s sitcom "The Golden Girls" is headed to Pittsburgh's Byham Theater — only with puppets.
The show, "That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody," debuted off-Broadway in 2016 with puppeteers (in full view of the audience) controlling the four main characters — Sophia, Dorothy, Blanche and Rose.
The performances will be 8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 12.
Written and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, the show parodies classic "Golden Girls" moments on a set that copies the NBC sitcom, as reported by Triblive.com.
