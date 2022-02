PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a fire at a home in Penn Hills, officials said.

Neighbors told Channel 11 a good Samaritan, whose name is Ken, ran inside the burning home and carried the man inside out on his shoulders.

Ken works for Mom’s Meals and was in the neighborhood delivering meals at the time.

The condition of the man who was taken to the hospital has not been released.

We are so proud to have Ken as a member of the Mom’s Meals team today and every day! We wish the best for the homeowner in his recovery. — Mom's Meals (@momsmeals) February 24, 2022

