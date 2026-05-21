Greensburg police ask for public’s help finding missing woman

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The City of Greensburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Taylor Marie Schwarz, 26, was last seen at Tridico Way on Wednesday, police say.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Schwarz was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensburg police at 724-834-3800.

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