Greensburg police ask for public’s help finding missing woman

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The City of Greensburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Taylor Marie Schwarz, 26, was last seen at Tridico Way on Wednesday, police say.
She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Schwarz was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greensburg police at 724-834-3800.
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